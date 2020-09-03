The Ukrainian government did not consider the draft presidential decree on the appointment of life-long state scholarships to outstanding figures in education, including the father of the head of state, Doctor of Technical Sciences, Professor Alexander Zelensky, according to the Internet newspaper Country.ua…

According to the newspaper, it was proposed to appoint such payments to five educators who have reached 70 years of age, but the Cabinet removed the issue from the agenda.

The father of the President of Ukraine heads the Department of Informatics and Information Technologies at the Krivoy Rog Economic Institute.

As specified, the size of the lifetime scholarship for outstanding educators who have lost their ability to work now amounts to 1.5 living wages – 2,568 hryvnia (about 7 thousand rubles).

Earlier it was reported that Zelensky signed a law to increase the minimum wage in the country to 5 thousand hryvnia (more than 13 thousand rubles).