State Bureau of Investigation: Ukrainian businessman deceived a military unit for 7 million hryvnias

A Ukrainian businessman deceived one of the military units for 7 million hryvnias (11.7 million rubles) by selling them software that came free of charge with the equipment already purchased. About it reported press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

According to the department, the businessman signed an agreement with the military unit on the supply of 1,500 computers and components for them. For an additional fee, he sold the operating system that came with the manufacturer. The businessman convinced the military that he ordered it separately, he provided a fake document as confirmation.

“Thus, the person involved misled the representatives of the military unit and forced them to spend an additional 7 million hryvnias from the state budget,” the report says.

The businessman faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Earlier it became known about the identification of many corruption schemes for making money in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Most often they relate to the purchase of weapons and protective equipment, as well as contracts for the repair of equipment.