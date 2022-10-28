Ukrainian boys and girls: adopted by Russians against their will?

Russia admits that nearly 350 Ukrainian orphans from Donbas have been taken in by Russian families since the start of the special military campaign in Ukraine. “Now, there are already more than 300 children, almost 350 orphans, fostered in 16 Russian regions”said Maria Lvova-Belova, defender of children’s rights, at a press conference.

The Russian official stressed that this issue is agreed upon with the governors, since “each region selects host families.” She explained that it was “practically impossible” to find accommodation for these orphans “in the territories” annexed by Russia: Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia.

The Government of Ukraine denounces that many of the children who have been transferred to Russian territory have done so against their will.

The former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Chilean Michelle Bachelet, expressed her concern last June about the possible forced deportation of children from the occupied zones.

Bachelet considered it important to take into account “the interests of children”, which includes family reunification.

Unicef, which has rejected adoptions during crises or emergency situations, warned against Moscow’s plans to modify the current legislation to speed up the adoption of orphans from the neighboring country.

According to that UN agency, before the start of the fighting more than 91,000 minors were in orphanages, boarding schools and other youth institutions in Ukraine.

