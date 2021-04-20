PHilip Breedlove is worried, very worried, when he looks at the Russian deployment on the borders with Ukraine: “We are now seeing the strategic ‘facilitators’ that Moscow needs for an invasion: artillery batteries, equipment for electronic warfare, logistics units, Paramedics. ”They weren’t there a week ago, says the former Air Force general, who until 2016 was the commander in chief of NATO and all American troops in Europe. He does not know what is going on in the head of the Russian President. Perhaps Vladimir Putin is trying to politically intimidate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “Or it is the kind of force with which Russia first invaded Crimea in 2014 and later in Donbass.”

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

Ben Hodges goes even further. “After everything we have seen in the last few days, I no longer have the slightest doubt that we will experience an escalation of violence,” says the Army General, who until 2017 led the American land forces in Europe. “What Russia has pulled together in strength goes far beyond what one would see in an ordinary exercise.” Like Breedlove, Hodges refers to the “enablers”. He also names pioneers, air defense and rocket launchers. “You can have a million tanks, but they won’t do anything without such support.”