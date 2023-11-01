The DPR condemned a Ukrainian border guard inspector who shot civilians

In the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a court sentenced to 27 years in prison a 30-year-old border service inspector of the highest category – head of the Ukrainian Border Service department, Sergei Rostovsky, for shooting two civilians. The DPR prosecutor’s office reported this to Lenta.ru.

Rostovsky was found guilty of points “a”, “g”, “l” of Part 2 of Article 105 (“Murder of two or more persons committed by an organized group, motivated by political, ideological hatred”) and Part 1 of Article 356 (“Cruel treatment of civilian population in the occupied territory”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He will serve his sentence in a maximum security colony.

According to the department, on March 26, a person involved in a combat position in Mariupol shot seven times at two civilians traveling on a scooter. They didn’t survive.