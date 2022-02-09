In a reinforced military uniform and with a rifle on his shoulder, a Ukrainian border guard observes a snowy valley crossed by a barbed wire fence: for Ukrainians, the border with Russia is synonymous with threat.

“We are always alert,” Mykola Féryne, an official with the border guard service, told AFP. “In the event of Russian aggression, we will be the first involved.”

Eight years ago, before the annexation of Crimea and the start of conflict with pro-Russian separatists in the Donbass basin, the border line was barely marked and at times only virtual in this area of ​​the northeast of the country, where cross-border ties, both family and economic, were very strong.

But as tensions between Russia and Ukraine and between Moscow and the West escalated, fortifying the border became a priority for Kiev.

The crisis has reached its worst moment in the current winter (northern hemisphere, summer in Brazil): Western countries accuse Russia of gathering more than 100,000 soldiers near Ukrainian territory to prepare for an eventual invasion.

A simple look, however, does not detect any presence from the Russian side, in the fields covered by a thick layer of snow.

– Trench –

Officer Mykola Férine shows a tower built on top of a hill, equipped with a video surveillance system, with a range of 10 kilometers.

As part of a program to reinforce border security, started in 2015, in addition to the construction of the fence, a trench was dug. And a small bunker, equipped with a heating device, can be observed.

The neighboring border post of Goptivka, once the main road crossing point into Russia, is quiet for the moment, with few vehicles leaving Russian territory.

Just 40 kilometers away, Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city with a population of 1.5 million, has learned in eight years to live with the risk of starting a war.

In April 2014, pro-Russian protesters briefly occupied the regional administration. Some fear that the largely Russian-speaking city more than 400 kilometers from Kiev will turn over to Russian-backed separatists who control part of eastern Ukraine.

Close to the front lines, Kharkiv has seen the arrival of traumatized displaced people who have lost everything in bombing, in a conflict that has left more than 13,000 dead.

With the recent escalation of tensions, some are gearing up for combat. Over the weekend, 20 civilians participated in paramilitary training organized by a former combatant to learn how to use a rifle.

– “Prepared for the worst” –

“It can be useful at any time to know how to use a weapon, especially in Kharkiv,” says Dmytro Bolchutkin, a 38-year-old computer technician, after training with lethal bullets.

“We have to hope for the best, but be prepared for the worst,” he added.

President Volodymyr Zelensky recently cited the possibility that Kharkiv is “occupied” by Russia.

In eight years of war, “life has changed, but the initial fear and panic have disappeared,” says Galyna Kuts, a political scientist and local mayor, who attended a demonstration of thousands of people on Saturday in the name of defending her homeland.

“We understand that we are on the front lines and people like me are not going to leave, we are going to stay to organize the defense,” he said.

According to her, many residents are prepared to react in the event of a water, electricity or telephone network cut. She also took first aid courses.

“Kharkiv is on the border,” he points out. “Kharkiv is today the shield of Ukraine and of all civilized Europe”.

