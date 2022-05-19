Nataliya Dolinska claps her hands firmly a few times, then gently slaps herself in the face, as if she’s about to run a race. She got it from her father, a former soldier. She herself would have wanted to join the army, if she hadn’t come to Leuven from Kiev for love at the age of nineteen.

From a studio in the attic of a detached house in Rumst, near Antwerp, she is getting ready for the second broadcast of the digital radio station Radio Kroeto – ‘cool’ in Ukrainian. For three hours she will make radio for and by Ukrainian children who fled to Belgium because of the war with Russia, together with presenter Dieter Vandepitte, known from the Belgian broadcaster VRT. In Dutch and Ukrainian. To build a bridge between the two worlds that also come together in Flanders in schoolyards.

Vandepitte and his girlfriend Ellen De Meyer, radio entrepreneurs, wanted to “do something” for children who fled to Belgium. Via-via they came across Dolinska, a career counselor who has been working at a reception center for refugees in Leuven since the war. She also coaches migrants in her own practice and because of her background calls herself “an expert in chaos”. She never made radio. “But I enjoy improvising.”

Afternoon or fun

They recorded the first show at the beginning of May from a container in the recently opened ’emergency village’, a field with containers converted into apartments, on the Antwerp Linkoever. Then five hundred children listened, and Vandepitte and Dolinska were very happy with that. This Wednesday they will be working at Vandepitte’s home. Just before he starts the first jingles with his mixing console, he tells his four studio guests that it should above all be “an afternoon of fun”. Don’t even think about the war.

When the broadcast starts, the two Belgian studio guests Saniyya (15) and Lauranne (14) giggle nervously. Next to them are German (15) and Arina (16), who fled Kiev and Kharkov six weeks ago, now living with a host family in Flanders. They look timid. But something falls off when they hear the voice of Anna Khodorovska, former winner of The Voice in Ukraine. She also recently fled to Belgium and says she has started a mission. Two months ago, she was mainly thinking about making a career in music. Now she wants to use her voice and her platform to “spread love”.

She requests the new song by the well-known Ukrainian songwriter Monatik, ‘Art Aborona’: the art of defense. The ice is broken, Arina starts to dance, as she liked to do at home in Kharkov.

Arina and German gasp when they hear a taped conversation with the seven-year-old boy Mischa, in which he explains that the cockroaches are hiding in his host family’s fan from his chameleon Tripsa. Humour, says Dolinska later, is the most important thing when communicating with refugees. Laughter means relaxation. Only then do you really get in touch with people. With a crazy mouth she puts her young guests at ease when a picture is played. Then she starts dancing, in a summer dress and sandals with heels.

In one of the sections, Vandepitte asks her to imitate the sound of an alarm clock, just like the winners of tickets for an amusement park. She doesn’t think that’s a problem. She sounds like a hoarse peacock. In her spare time she does stand-up comedy. Apparently her imitation of a turtle is unparalleled.

Can’t seem to relax

Every hour the teenagers take a strip with a social theme from a bowl, which they then prepare together in a room next to the studio. After fifteen minutes of consultation, Radio Kroeto discusses reducing plastic waste and the extent to which high figures determine your future. Not, according to the Flemish teenagers, who both want to become sexologists. The two from Ukraine agree. But when her microphone is turned off, Arina says she doesn’t dare to think about her future. She doesn’t even know what tomorrow will look like. German thinks the Flemish school system is soft, he says. There is much more break between classes than he is used to. And yet he is unable to relax.

He writes poems to move his senses. Receiving one, he plucks at the sleeves of his sweater. “You’ve come across the word ‘pain’ again/so familiar, almost native”, a boy who already saw so much that was not intended for his eyes.

Shortly afterwards, a fighter jet flies low by accident. This does not evoke bad associations for any of the Flemish people, but Vandepitte sees the panic in the eyes of producer Svetlana, who also fled the violence. German later says he was shaking with fear. Luckily there’s Linda, a seven-year-old girl who’s brought her chicken Stippie to the studio, one that sees little because of a fringe of feathers covering her eyes. When Stippie jumps on Linda’s head, the hilarity is back at Radio Kroeto.

A smile and a tear, that works best on the radio, says Vandepitte after the broadcast. He and Dolinska are tired but satisfied in his backyard in Rumst. For three hours they did everything they could without paying to give Ukrainian and Flemish children a nice afternoon. Given the letters and responses they received, they succeeded. Eight more broadcasts, then they will see if there are new lenders to be found. Dolinska is satisfied, she says. She learns every week. “But the most important thing is that we just spend some time together.”