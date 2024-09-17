Ukrainian in the DPR came under the control of the Russian Armed Forces

The settlement of Ukrainsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has come under the control of the Russian Armed Forces. This is reported RIA Novosti with reference to security forces.

“This morning the settlement of Ukrainsk came under the control of the Russian army,” the agency’s source said.

He also provided photographs in which he said Russian soldiers hung a flag on a ventilation shaft of a mine on the outskirts of Ukrainsk.

Earlier, it became known about the chaotic transfer of units of the Ukrainian army. Chairman of the Commission on Sovereignty, Patriotic Projects and Support for Veterans of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation Vladimir Rogov reported that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is transferring forces in an attempt to prevent the collapse of the front in the event of a successful offensive by the Russian military.