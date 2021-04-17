In the Ukrainian city of Cherkassy, ​​a passenger refused to pay the fare, beat the conductor and escaped from the bus through the window. The video recording of the incident was published by the deputy director of the Cherkassyelectrotrans enterprise Taras Khvyl on his page in Facebook…

“This is how violators leave before the police arrive. The hare, who also hit the conductor, ”Khvyl commented.

In the footage, a young man climbed into the seats, pushing other passengers, and got out of the bus through a narrow window. Already standing on the road, he showed the conductor an indecent gesture.

Later, Taras Khvyl disclosed the details of the incident to the 18000 edition of the city of Cherkassy. According to him, the conductor approached the passenger with a request to pay for the fare, but he was intoxicated and refused to do so. The woman reprimanded him about his appearance and asked him to pull up his pants. Then the intruder kicked her in the back.

While the police were driving, the young man managed to escape. The conductor who was injured during the incident feels satisfactory, she did not need to go to the emergency room.

Earlier in Moscow, a girl hit a police officer with a plastic bottle and was under investigation. The attacker tried to break into the department to visit a detained friend, but after the conflict, law enforcement officers detained her herself.