Photo released by the press office of the Russian Ministry of Defense showing Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspecting military equipment and weapons as a response to accusations by the leader of the Wagner Group. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Ministry of Defense of Russia

In a statement on Telegram, Ukraine’s Third Assault Brigade said on Tuesday (9) it had defeated a Russian brigade in Bakhmut, which for the last nine months has been the main line of defense against the Russian invasion and the scene of the fighting. stronger between the two countries.

In the statement, the Ukrainian military group said it had killed 64 Russian soldiers during offensive operations on the southwestern outskirts of Bakhmut and that five others had been captured and taken hostage. Among the casualties were mercenaries from the Wagner Group, hired by the Kremlin.

The withdrawal of the Russian brigade from the site had already been announced by the leader of the Wagner Group himself, the Russian Yevgeny Prigozhin. In recent days, he recorded a video complaining that his private troops were suffering from a lack of ammunition and insulting Russian officials for this, as well as complaining about the loss of 500 men since the battles began in Bakhmut and threatening to leave. He also made a publication on Tuesday (9) accusing Russian soldiers of fleeing and abandoning their positions on the Bakhmut front.

On Telegram, the Ukrainian brigade thanked the Wagner Group for what it called the positive “publicity” of the “Ukrainian success” at the front. “It is official. Prigozhin’s report on the Russian Independent Motor Rifle Brigade’s 72nd escape from near Bakhmut and the ‘500 corpses’ of Russians left behind are true,” the military wrote.

Neither the Kremlin nor the Ukrainian government has officially commented on this information so far.