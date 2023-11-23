A Ukrainian baby kidnapped from a children’s home in Kherson last year has been adopted by a prominent Russian politician and ally of Vladimir Putin. This is evident from research by the British broadcaster BBC and a Ukrainian human rights activist. In their search for dozens of missing children, the trail led to the Kremlin via forged birth papers and a secret adoption.
Foreign editorial
Latest update:
11/23/23, 3:24 PM
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Ukrainian #baby #kidnapped #secretly #adopted #Putins #Russian #friend