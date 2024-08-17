The Ukrainian air force claimed to have A bridge was destroyed on Russian territory in the Kursk regionCommander Mikola Oleshchuk said in a Telegram message, which included a video of the attack.

“Air Force aviation is actively participating in combat operations in the Kursk region”Oleshchuk said late on Friday, in a message showing the video of the bridge destruction.

“Ukrainian pilots use high-precision strikes against enemy strongholds, equipment reserves, as well as enemy logistics centres and supply routes,” he stressed.

The video, presumably recorded by a drone, shows a single, powerful explosion that causes much of the bridge to collapse into the river.

Ukrainian experts suggest the bridge was destroyed by a guided aerial bomb, either the US-made JDAM-ER or the French-made AASM Hammer.

At the beginning of the video, before the explosion occurs, four previous impact points can also be seen, consistent with the effects of HIMARS missile attacks.

According to the Ukraine-based analysis platform DeepState, which tracks the evolution of the conflict, The destroyed bridge is located on the Seim River, north of Glushkovoone of the districts of the Kursk region, in the south of the Russian Federation.

Russian military bloggers first reported the destruction of the bridge on Friday.

According to these Russian sources, The attack is part of preparations for the Ukrainian operation in the districtwhich creates the possibility of a close-in by Russian forces stationed there and complicates the mandatory evacuation of 28 settlements announced on Friday.

“The Defense Forces are actively targeting river crossings in the Kursk region in order to complicate the enemy’s movement,” DeepState said on its Telegram channel.

According to DeepState, fSatellite images confirm that Russia has already established a pontoon crossing to the right of the bridge.

