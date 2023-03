Demonstration in Paris against the war in Ukraine: this Sunday (5), authorities denounced the death of a woman and two children in the region of Kherson, south of the country. | Photo: Christophe Petit Tesson/EFE

Ukrainian authorities reported the death of 3 civilians this Sunday (5) due to a Russian attack in the region of Kherson, south of the country. The deaths would have been caused as a result of the impact of mortars against a house.

“The village of Poniativka in the Kherson region was shelled by mortars,” wrote the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak on his Telegram channel. He stated that “Russian terrorists continue to kill civilians”.

Shortly after, he added, in the same message channel, that the victims are a woman and two children. According to the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, throughout the day yesterday Russian forces attacked the territory of the Kherson region with artillery on 78 occasions and caused the death of a civilian.

In addition, also yesterday, there was the death of two civilians by Russian attack in the besieged city of Bakhmut, east of Donetsk region, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, Ukrainian governor of the province under partial Russian control.