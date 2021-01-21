The State Aviation Service of Ukraine received an order not to release Viktor Medvedchuk, the chairman of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party, to Russia. Reported by RIA News…

The reasons that prompted the Ukrainian side to make such a decision were not disclosed.

On January 20, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Russia’s decision to hand over to Medvedchuk a group of Ukrainians who were held in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) grossly violates established mechanisms for resolving such humanitarian issues.

Earlier, the human rights ombudsman in Ukraine Lyudmila Denisova said that the DPR and LPR would hand over the detained Ukrainians in the near future. She announced a new prisoner exchange, to take place on January 20 or 21. Later, the Ukrainian side announced the freezing of the process.

The last major exchange took place at the end of December 2019: Kiev received 76 people, Donetsk and Lugansk – 123. In addition, in September of the same year, Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners according to the “35 to 35” formula. In particular, seamen detained in the Kerch Strait and director Oleg Sentsov, convicted of terrorism, returned to Kiev. Moscow was handed journalist Kirill Vyshinsky and a “valuable witness” in the case of the crash of the Malaysian Boeing Vladimir Tsemakh.