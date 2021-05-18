The Ukrainian authorities refused to pay pensioners living on the territory of the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR, DPR). This was stated by the press secretary of the LPR delegation at the Minsk talks Maria Kovshar, quoted by RIA News…

According to her, Kiev refused to pay pensioners with limited mobility who cannot travel to the territory controlled by Kiev.

“The issues of resuming the payment of Ukrainian pensions in the territories of the Donbass republics, primarily to people with limited mobility, were discussed. However, the Ukrainian side stated its categorical position: payments are possible only in one case – all pensioners with limited mobility must come to the territory controlled by Kiev to receive their pensions, which is technically impossible – they are limited in mobility, and there are more than 120 thousand of them, ”Kovshar said.

In February 2020, Yelizaveta Bogutskaya, a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from Servant of the People, explained her refusal to support the bill on pensions for Donbass residents by their pro-Russian sentiments.

The payments of pensions and social benefits to residents of the DPR and LPR were terminated on November 7, 2014. The Ukrainian government decree stated that payments should be restored after the return of the territory under the control of Kiev.