“Strana”: Poroshenko is not allowed to leave Ukraine for the Republican convention in the USA
Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is not allowed to leave the country for the Republican Party convention in the United States. This is reports edition “Country”.
As Verkhovna Rada deputy Sofia Fedina said, parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk is not signing business trips for Poroshenko and several other elected officials.
