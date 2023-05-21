The Ukrainian authorities are planning to double the tariffs for electricity. This was announced on May 21 by the head of the National Commission for State Regulation in the Sphere of Energy and Utilities (NKREKU) Konstantin Ushchapovsky on the Rada TV channel.

According to him, the increase in tariffs is due to the need to repair the energy infrastructure and prepare for the heating season.

“This is approximately 45-46 billion hryvnia. If we calculate how to get this entire amount, then the tariff for today should increase to 2.88 hryvnia, ”explained Uschapovsky.

At the end of April, Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Farid Safarov announced an increase in electricity tariffs so that the country’s energy system could prepare for next winter. Then it was reported that if electricity prices are not changed, then almost 150 billion hryvnias will have to be allocated from the state budget.

Ukrainians now pay UAH 1.44 per kilowatt-hour for electricity if they consume less than 250 kilowatt-hours per month, and UAH 1.68 if this rate is exceeded.

Earlier, on May 19, one of the thermal power plants in Ukraine stopped generating energy due to damage to the main lines. In mid-May, Ukrenergo called on Ukrainians to reduce energy consumption in the morning and evening. It is emphasized that this summer the power plants will undergo a “large-scale repair campaign” in connection with preparations for the heating season.

On May 15, Dmitry Sukharuk, executive director of the Ukrainian energy holding DTEK, said that Ukraine would need about $150 million to restore thermal generation. He noted that at the moment 75% of this system is damaged in the country.