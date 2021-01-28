President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on the introduction of personal sanctions against Russian legal entities and individuals, the document is posted on website heads of the Ukrainian state.

Earlier, the Ukrainian authorities announced the expansion of sanctions against Moscow, changing the NSDC resolution, which was adopted on December 14 last year.

Zelensky assigned control over the implementation of this decision to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. The decree comes into force on the day of its publication, namely on January 28. It is worth noting that the sanctions list itself is not published on the website, moreover, it is known that one of the NSDC decisions is classified.

Meanwhile, the head of the Federation Council commission on information policy, Alexei Pushkov, called the Ukrainian deputies “Biden’s servants.”