Ukrainian authorities decided to evacuate 68 cities and villages of the Kharkiv region

The Ukrainian authorities have planned the evacuation of 68 villages and towns from the territory of the Kharkiv region bordering with Russia. This follows from a document in the possession of RIA News.

The order to evacuate the population from dozens of settlements was prepared by the military administrations of the region. “Declare in the border areas of the settlements of the Dergachev city territorial community and Lipetsk (the village of Liptsy – approx. “Tapes.ru”) the rural territorial community to carry out mandatory evacuation of the population to safe regions of Ukraine,” the news agency quotes one of the papers and notes that the decision to evacuate is explained by the “threat of invasion.”

According to RIA Novosti, the same instructions apply to the population of the Volchansk and Zolochiv communities.

On August 9, evacuation from the settlements of the Kupyansky district of the Kharkov region began in Ukraine. The head of the Kharkiv administration, Oleg Sinegubov, later reported that 204 people had been taken out of the area.