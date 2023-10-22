The head of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, on Sunday, October 22, said that the Ukrainian authorities have closed two of the three hospitals in Kherson.

“In Kherson, the occupation administration appointed by the Kyiv regime closed two of the three district hospitals – KhBK (named after Luchansky) and water workers (named after Karabelesh),” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

He also indicated that doctors were sent to work in the medical commission of military registration and enlistment offices. Sending people to their deaths is “on an industrial basis,” Saldo explained.

“The real challenge [киевского режима] — not only to “harm” Russia, but also to dispose of as many Ukrainians as possible, possibly freeing up land for someone else,” commented the head of the region.

In addition, Saldo noted that soldiers of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation will not allow this to be done.

On October 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) in the Kherson direction was ineffective. The head of state also emphasized that the United States is increasingly drawn into the conflict in Ukraine, and called these actions by Washington a mistake. In addition, their activity in the Middle East, in particular the sending of two aircraft carrier groups to the Mediterranean Sea, only “heats up the atmosphere,” he added.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

