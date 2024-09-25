Kyiv announced evacuation from 32 settlements in the DPR and Kharkiv region

The Ukrainian authorities have announced the forced evacuation of children and their families from 32 settlements in the Kharkiv region, as well as in the part of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) controlled by Kyiv. This was reported by TASS.

“Due to the security situation, a forced evacuation of children and their families has been announced from some settlements in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions,” the agency reports, citing a statement from the Ukrainian Ministry of Reintegration.

It is noted that of the 32 settlements, 29 are located in the Kharkiv region, and three are in the part of the DPR controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, an evacuation was announced from Glukhov, Svesa and Esmani in the Sumy region.