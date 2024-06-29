Fedorov: in the part of Zaporozhye controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, an infrastructure facility was damaged

In the part of Zaporozhye controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), an explosion damaged a critical infrastructure facility. About this in my Telegram– Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporozhye regional state administration, appointed by the Ukrainian authorities, said on the channel.

“One of the critical infrastructure facilities in the Zaporozhye region was attacked,” the statement said.

According to Fedorov, there is damage, but no one was hurt. It is noted that the Ukrainian official did not specify which object he was talking about.

Earlier it became known that explosions occurred in the part of the Zaporozhye region controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Information about damage and other details of the explosion were not provided.