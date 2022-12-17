Ukrainian authorities activate anti-aircraft alarms throughout the country

The Ukrainian authorities activated this Saturday again the anti-aircraft alarms throughout the country, including kyivafter the massive attacks registered on Friday against critical infrastructures.

Military sources also recommended that the population remain in safe places or move to shelterswhile from Kherson a first bombardment against civilian targets was reported, with at least one citizen dead, according to the Ukrinform portal.

In kyiv it was possible this Saturday to restore the supply of running water, although half of its population is still without electricity, according to the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitchsko.

From other parts of the country, such as Kharkiv, It has also been reported that the electricity supply has been recoveredat least partially, as reflected by the Ukrinform portal.

Ukraine suffered another wave of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on its energy infrastructure on Friday.

It was the ninth attack of these characteristics since last October and spread across 16 regions of Ukraine, including kyiv.

(Keep reading: Ten people, including five children, die in a fire in France.)

It is estimated that Russia launched about 80 missiles on Ukraine on this dayin which the sirens began to sound in a good part of the country starting early in the morning.

In kyiv alone, 40 missiles were detected, of which, according to Ukrainian sources, 37 were shot down.

The state electricity company Ukrenergo claimed that the Russian bombardment caused more than 50% of the electricity grid to of the country was affected.

More news

EFE