Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Valeriy Pustovoitenko on the air of the TV channel “NASH” accused the country’s authorities are that they intend to surrender Ukraine sooner or later. He urged fellow citizens not to try to fight this, but, finally, to take up their minds.

“I want to boldly say that sooner or later they will surrender us anyway and we do not need to fight, but we need to take our minds, including the NSDC. Today Russia supplies 42 percent of diesel fuel, 40 percent of gasoline, and about 70 percent from Belarus, why fight? According to the law, there should be a supply of fuel in Ukraine for 90 days, and now they have stopped supplying and tomorrow there will be nothing, ”the ex-prime minister said.

In addition, he noted the obviousness that Russia is not going to invade the territory of Ukraine. In his opinion, the steps that the country is taking to protect itself from an imaginary threat are absolutely unnecessary.

Earlier, the Financial Times (FT), citing analysts, described two scenarios of a possible Russian “invasion” of Ukraine. According to the researcher of the American non-profit organization RAND Dara Massikot, the first variant of the “invasion” is targeted airstrikes, and the second scenario assumes a full-scale invasion.