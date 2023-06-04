Moscow – including the Kremlin – and other Russian territories have been bombed in recent weeks. Saying this phrase would have been unthinkable a year ago. At least without imagining that these attacks would trigger a nuclear war. However, Vladimir Putin, the image of president hard quintessentially, he has not altered his agenda while the Ukrainian attacks inside his country intensify. The inhabitants of the border regions beg their president to move the troops from the front to protect them, but the Russian leader has not given any change of direction, nor has he addressed the nation or has he called an emergency meeting of the Security Council. And in Moscow, the target of several symbolic attacks with light drones, the greatest regret today are the deluges of its first days of summer. The Kremlin believes it still has the situation under control, but that doesn’t mean Putin, the man who started the war in Europe, won’t dare a dangerous escalation if his power is threatened.

“Of course I sleep, like everyone else. Unlike some of you who may know well, I try not to stop playing sports. This helps me to work”, said the Russian president with a smile during a medal presentation while the border settlement of Shebekino, in Belgorod, burned under Ukrainian bombs on June 1. Putin did not award any soldier in that act, it was a videoconference with families to whom he awarded the Order to the Glory of the Fathers. He also discussed cheese with them.

Evacuees from the Russian settlement of Shebekino are rehoused at the Belgorod Arena stadium this Friday. OLGA MALTSEVA (AFP)

A few days earlier, on May 30, a wave of drones fell on Moscow, the most serious attack on the city since two devices exploded over the Kremlin on May 3. “The anti-aircraft system worked, but there are things to work on,” the president replied on Tuesday before comparing the Russian capital with his Jmeimim air base in Syria. Putin would not meet with his Security Council until June 2, and it was no more than a routine weekly meeting where he asked his subordinates to reinforce “internal political security.”

Far from Moscow, on the border with Ukraine, where this Saturday the list of civilians killed under bombardments increased by at least seven more deaths, the situation is seen differently. “There is no sense of security, people are nervous because they feel in danger. The neighbors ask that the army come to the region now ”, a Russian cameraman who prefers to remain anonymous told EL PAÍS by telephone from Belgorod.

The passage to the Shebékino area remains closed by the military. “The attacks were punctual before. The shelling has intensified in recent days. One day after another, at night and until the morning, every few hours”, adds this source. “It is evident that anti-aircraft systems do not shoot down everything. And nobody understands that the saboteurs manage to get in, ”he underlines in reference to the skirmishes waged with reconnaissance units supported by Ukraine on May 22.

In addition, the region regrets the media coverage received. The Rossiya-24 channel, for example, only devoted 23 seconds of its news to the skirmishes, and all the information is channeled by the authorities without giving voice to the complaints of those affected. “People ask that they receive the same treatment that they have had – the separatist areas – of Donetsk and Lugansk,” says this source, whose opinion is shared by other neighbors.

“This is a nightmare”

“What is happening here is a nightmare,” a mother of three children from the city of Belgorod told this newspaper, who also preferred anonymity. “The situation is heating up, it is very similar to February and March 2022 ″, she says in comparison to the start of the invasion of Ukraine. “We try not to panic, but my car is full,” she says, noting that she plans to leave her children with her family in St. Petersburg.

Other Russian minors have already had to leave their homes. According to regional authorities, more than a thousand children have been evacuated from the Shebékino and Graivoron districts, the areas that kyiv has chosen to bring direct clashes between troops to Russian soil this past month. In order to deny their connection, as Moscow did with the separatists in the Donbas war in 2014, the Ukrainian operations are carried out by two paramilitary groups of Russian ultranationalists who oppose the Kremlin, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom Legion. Russia.

Evacuated after being rehoused at the Belgorod Arena stadium, this Friday. OLGA MALTSEVA (AFP)

Their penetrations into Russian territory have been successful because the border is poorly defended. The real battle between kyiv and Moscow is taking place inside the Ukraine, where the Russian high command has concentrated almost all its forces in a fortified line of more than 800 kilometers. And that has left the security of the northern edge in the hands of civilian militias, conscripts and very few professional security forces.

The aim of the skirmishes and shelling of the Ukrainian borders is to cause panic and force the Kremlin to move part of its troops to its own territory. In this way, the pressure of the Russian population would help to weaken its army before the future Ukrainian offensive.

Videos of Belgorod citizens demanding the arrival of the Russian army have gone viral on the internet. “I want to live like they live in other Russian cities. Shebekino is part of Russia and we are asking for help. We don’t know who will protect us. Why do we have to leave the city on our own? Why must we leave the land where we were born? Move the front line and save the Belgorod region,” an 18-year-old student cries in a recording broadcast by the Astra channel.

Putin’s threatening plan B

The Kremlin claims to have the situation under control. Although classes in Belgorod have ended early and many of its companies have temporarily closed, life continues more or less the same in Moscow. The light drone attack was the talk of the conversation the day it happened, but, like the explosions over the Kremlin, there were no casualties or significant damage. In addition, the wave of drones headed towards an elite neighborhood, Rubliovka, and Putin’s official residence in Novo-Ogariovo. “What are you happy about? Don’t Russians live there?” exclaimed one of the Russian propaganda chiefs, Vladimir Soloviov, reading the jokes of many Russians on the internet about the incident.

Parks, restaurants and bars are still full in the capital, and on the subway people prefer to look at the stories from Instagram than the news on their mobiles. In the capital, it is accepted with resignation that the war continues, although it is increasingly present in hundreds of recruitment posters and other propaganda slogans. “We are Russians, God is with us,” reads a poster on the touristy Arbat street. “Join your people”, “A real job”, “Be a man”, are other slogans of the enlistment posters.

“Putin’s plan is to wait for the delivery of aid to Kiev to end and for there to be internal political changes in Ukraine that will lead it to sign a peace agreement,” said political scientist Tatiana Stanovaya, an expert at the analysis center, by telephone. carnegie —vetoed by the Russian authorities— and founder of the think tank R.Politik. “But if the sense of danger becomes too strong in public opinion, the authorities will have to mobilize their resources to respond, and this does not fit into the Kremlin’s strategy,” he stresses.

Russian propagandists and authorities, from regional governors to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, scrupulously follow the Kremlin line, repeating the same message over and over again: “Don’t give in to panic.” And every time there is a drone attack that does not destroy a refinery or a base, all the official sources stress that the anti-aircraft systems “functioned correctly” and “the damage has been minor.”

Except for the head of the Wagner mercenary company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who criticized the passivity of the Defense Ministry, few dare to comment publicly on the current situation. The Russian Federal Security Service released a list of topics that are prohibited from commenting “for national security” in December, and include not only state secrets, but also views on military deployment and troop morale. Perhaps this is the reason why the Russian military analysts with whom EL PAÍS has contacted have politely declined to comment on the management of the attacks suffered in their territory.

This twist in the Kremlin’s discourse clashes with that maintained by Putin before the setbacks last fall, when he lost much of the occupied territory. “Everyone should know that we have not started seriously,” Putin said on July 7, 2022. Two months later, when he announced his first mobilization, he resorted to his greatest force: “In the face of a threat to the territorial integrity of our country, we will use all means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people; this is not a bluff.”

“I am on the side that you always have to expect the worst from Putin,” warns Stanovaya. “If he feels that there is a threat to Russia’s presence in Ukraine or an invasion of Russian territory, and I’m talking about Crimea, sacred to Putin, he is capable of using nuclear weapons,” the expert believes. “Putin is ready if plan A doesn’t work. In fact, escalation is plan B.”

In the expert’s opinion, the Kremlin is currently controlling the unrest over the attacks on its territory, although this could pose a problem if they continue and the defeat on the front is greater. Its propagandists insist on burning kyiv, Odessa, Kharkov and other Ukrainian cities to ashes.

kyiv knows the risks of its counteroffensive. In a interview published by The Wall Street Journal This Saturday, President Volodimir Zelensky acknowledged that he has ordered 50 Patriot anti-aircraft systems to protect his cities during his attack. To understand the dimension of this shield, the sum of all of them is worth about 50,000 million dollars, about 10,000 more than the entire annual budget of the Russian Ministry of Defense before the war.

