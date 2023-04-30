Ukrainian attack on Russian town leaves four dead

The balance of a Ukrainian bombardment against a Russian town near the border between the two countries rose to four dead, Briansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported on Sunday.

The missiles hit the Russian village of Suzemka, located a few kilometers north of Ukraine, according to Bogomaz. “Four civilians died”he said on Telegram, updating an initial balance of two deceased.

Hostilities intensified this week between both sides. Russia launched a massive attack on several Ukrainian cities on Friday, killing 26 people, according to kyiv.

On Saturday, Russian authorities accused Ukraine of having shelled a fuel depot in the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow, and of having attacked towns in occupied areas and villages inside Russian territory.

Kiev said this week that it has almost completed preparations for a counter-offensive with which it wants to expel Moscow’s troops from the areas they control in the east and south of the country.

Since Moscow began its offensive, towns and infrastructure in the Russian border regions with Ukraine, such as Bryansk and Belgorod, have frequently suffered attacks that Russia attributes to the Ukrainian army.

