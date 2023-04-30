Sunday, April 30, 2023
Ukrainian attack on Russian town leaves four dead

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 30, 2023
in World
Ukrainian attack on Russian town leaves four dead


Ukraine

Ukraine assures that it is preparing its offensive to expel the Russians from its territory.

The balance of a Ukrainian bombardment against a Russian town near the border between the two countries rose to four dead, Briansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported on Sunday.

(Also read: Russia-Ukraine war: five Russian towns without electricity after bombing)

The missiles hit the Russian village of Suzemka, located a few kilometers north of Ukraine, according to Bogomaz. “Four civilians died”he said on Telegram, updating an initial balance of two deceased.

Hostilities intensified this week between both sides. Russia launched a massive attack on several Ukrainian cities on Friday, killing 26 people, according to kyiv.

On Saturday, Russian authorities accused Ukraine of having shelled a fuel depot in the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow, and of having attacked towns in occupied areas and villages inside Russian territory.

Kiev said this week that it has almost completed preparations for a counter-offensive with which it wants to expel Moscow’s troops from the areas they control in the east and south of the country.

Since Moscow began its offensive, towns and infrastructure in the Russian border regions with Ukraine, such as Bryansk and Belgorod, have frequently suffered attacks that Russia attributes to the Ukrainian army.

AFP

More news in EL TIEMPO

Poland seized Russian school in Warsaw; Russia promised retaliation
Crimea: fire in a fuel depot after a drone attack

