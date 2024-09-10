Russia announced this Tuesday the death of a woman in a Ukrainian drone attack on a residential building near the capital, Moscow, rarely hit by this type of attack.

In addition to the deceased 46-year-old woman, Three people were injured in the drone attack on the outskirts of Moscow, several hundred kilometers from the front, said Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov.

The Russian capital and its region have been the target of several drone attacks since Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine in February 2022. But this is the first lethal one.

Debris in the courtyard of a damaged residential building after a drone strike in Ramenskoye, Moscow region. Photo:AFP Share

kyiv is carrying out these attacks in response to Russian bombings that have been ravaging its territory for more than two and a half years, killing civilians almost daily.

Outside the building that was hit on Tuesday morning, some people were looking at the damage, visibly shaken.

The impact caused a fire on the tenth floor, which was quickly controlled by firefighters, but left a huge black hole.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian air defenses intercepted 144 Ukrainian drones overnight, 20 of them in the Moscow region.

According to the Defense Ministry’s statement published on Telegram, half of the drones shot down in the last few hours, 72, were intercepted over the Bryansk region bordering Ukraine. Russian air defenses destroyed 52 Ukrainian drones over seven other regions of the country.

The attacks have disrupted numerous flights at various airports in the capital, the terminals said on their websites.

In fact, fragments of a Ukrainian drone hit the territory of Zhukovsky airport, 40 kilometers from the Russian capital. “There have been no casualties. No damage has been detected on the runways,” airport sources told TASS.

The source said the airport, the smallest of four airports outside Moscow, had already suspended operations when the enemy drone attempted to attack its facilities.

The drone attack also forced the closure of the international airports of Domodedovo and Vnukovo, which are located in the Moscow region.

On the front, despite the surprise attack launched by kyiv on August 6 in the border region of Kursk, Moscow continues to gain ground in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk.in the east, which remains the epicentre of the fighting.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday it had “liberated” Krasnogorivka, which before the conflict had 16,000 inhabitants and is located about 15 kilometers west of the city of Donetsk, under the control of Russian troops.

On Monday, the Russian military also claimed responsibility for capturing another village in the Donetsk region, near the town of Pokrovsk, towards which its troops have been advancing in recent weeks.

Pokrovsk, an important logistics centre for Ukrainian troops, has been the target of Russian forces for several weeks, which are superior in numbers and weapons.

Russia says there will be no negotiations ‘until it expels Ukrainians from its territory’

Meanwhile, former Defense Minister and current Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Sergei Shoigu, said on Tuesday that until Unless Ukrainian soldiers are expelled from Russian territory, there will be no peace negotiations with kyiv.

“Until we expel them (Ukrainian soldiers) from our territory, we, of course, will not hold any negotiations with them,” Shoigu said in an interview with Russian state television’s Rossia-24 channel.

The former Minister of Defence until last May was referring to the offensive launched just over a month ago by Ukrainian troops against the Russian region of Kursk, where they have taken control of nearly a hundred towns.

“We have never negotiated with terrorists and we are not going to negotiate,” Shoigu stressed, pointing out that Ukrainian forces wanted to seize the Kursk nuclear power plant for terrorist purposes, something that the Russian nuclear agency Rosatom had already denounced last week.

Residents of the Kursk region have received humanitarian aid. Photo:AFP Share

He added that with the attack on the Kursk region, Ukraine wanted Russia to divert some of its troops fighting in Donbas. “But thank God this did not happen; we have enough forces, the troops are still advancing,” he stressed.

Shoigu said that the Ukrainian army loses an average of 28 square kilometers of territory every day. “The most important thing is not the kilometers, but that they lose up to 2,000 men every day, including dead and wounded,” he said.