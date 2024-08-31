Moscow, Russia.- Five people were killed and 46 wounded in a Ukrainian attack in the southwestern Russian city of Belgorod, the local governor said.

It is the latest in a series of Ukrainian attacks on the city in recent months.

Vyacheslav Gladkov said 37 of the injured, including seven children, were taken to hospitals in the town, which lies 40 km (25 miles) north of the Ukrainian border. A video shot from inside a vehicle posted on social media showed a car exploding as it travelled along a road. Seconds later another explosion was seen metres away. Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the video.

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the attack.

“We once again call on all responsible governments and relevant international structures to strongly condemn this brutal terrorist attack and publicly distance themselves from the Kiev regime and its Western curators who commit such crimes,” it said on Saturday. The ministry added that Russia’s “special military operation” will continue until all goals are achieved, including the “demilitarization and denazification” of Ukraine. Russia’s Investigative Committee said on its Telegram channel that it had launched a criminal case over the attack. Authorities also reported that a woman was injured on Saturday during Ukrainian shelling of the border town of Shebekino in the Belgorod region. Ukraine has been the scene of frequent attacks on Belgorod and other regions bordering Russia in recent months, with the city the focus of the attacks.