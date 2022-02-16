The Ukrainian attache visited the Russian-Belarusian military exercises “Allied Resolve-2022”. Now Ukraine is expecting a visit from a representative of the Belarusian defense ministry, said Ukrainian Defense Minister Aleksey Reznikov. The head of the department is quoted RIA News.

According to Reznikov, the visit of the Ukrainian attache to Belarus took place on February 15. A representative of the Belarusian military department will visit the Metel-2022 exercises in Rivne on February 16.

The Defense Minister also commented on a recent conversation with his Belarusian counterpart Viktor Khrenin. “He assured me that there are no threats from the territory of Belarus for Ukraine and there will not be. We immediately took a number of steps to build trust,” Reznikov said.

He noted that warm feelings for the Belarusian people remained in Ukraine, and the country intends to maintain good neighborly relations.

Earlier, the Ministers of Defense of Ukraine and Belarus, Aleksey Reznikov and Viktor Khrenin, agreed on mutual visits of military attachés to the exercises taking place in the countries. It is noted that such a decision was made in order to strengthen mutual trust between the countries.

Since February 10, the Russian-Belarusian military exercises “Allied Resolve-2022” have been held in Belarus. As President of the Republic Alexander Lukashenko stated earlier, the servicemen will work out the confrontation with the forces of Poland, the Baltic states and Ukraine.