BI: aggressive use of APU artillery disables it

The Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) are overusing their artillery. The inspector general came to this conclusion speaking before the US Congress, writes Business Insider.

His report states that the rate of fire in the Ukrainian Armed Forces “constantly exceeds the rate of Western supplies of shells,” which leads to the depletion of arsenals. Another problem with such active use of artillery was the rapid wear and tear of the guns, since it turned out to be impossible to adhere to the maintenance schedule. As a result, the risk of injury or death to gun crew members increases.

Earlier on February 17, the commander of the operational-strategic group of troops “Tavria” of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Alexander Tarnavsky, explained the reasons why the decision was made to surrender Avdeevka. The general called withdrawal the only correct decision, given the constant bombing of Ukrainian Armed Forces positions. Another reason cited was the lack of shells, when for every one Ukrainian shell there are ten Russian ones.