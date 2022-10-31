Home page politics

Ukrainian artillerymen on Thursday (October 27) with the German 155mm FH70 howitzer in south-eastern Ukraine. Also in the south – in Kherson – artillery plays an important role. © IMAGO/Dmytro Smolienko / Ukrinform

In the battle for Cherson, the tide has apparently turned for Ukraine – also thanks to the weapons from the West. “We can reach them and they can’t reach us,” said a Ukrainian commander.

Kherson – The Ukrainian counter-offensive in eastern Kharkiv and north of Kherson began in late August and early September. Since then, Ukraine has been able to reclaim numerous square kilometers of its land. The arms deliveries from the West played a decisive role in this. Apparently the Ukrainian artillery in the battle for the south now has a longer range and higher precision than the Russian armed forces.

David versus Goliath? Ukraine appears to be gaining the upper hand in Kherson

At the beginning of the war, military experts agreed that the Ukrainian army was inferior to the Russian on paper. However, the morale of the Ukrainians fighting for their country and freedom greatly increased the combat value of the troops. At the same time, numerous reports point to a lack of arms, leadership and morale in the Russian armed forces.

The Ukraine war is largely an air war involving artillery, missiles and drones. Initially, Russia had the upper hand and was able to shell Ukrainian towns and military targets from positions far beyond the range of Ukrainian weapons, the report said New York Times from Saturday. But the tide has apparently turned. Thanks to the delivery of powerful weapons from the West and Ukrainian-made drones, Ukrainian troops now have an artillery superiority in Kherson. The US newspaper refers to information from military analysts and commanders on the ground.

Artillery: Designation for a branch of service and type of weapon The term artillery describes a type of troop on the one hand, but also the type of weapon used by this troop on the other. Artillerymen support the army’s combat troops with the use of large-caliber weapons with a longer range, such as howitzers or rocket launchers. Drones are also used in Ukraine.

A Ukrainian artilleryman with ammunition for the German 155mm FH70 howitzer. © IMAGO/Dmytro Smolienko / NurPhoto

Ukraine appears to have a lead in terms of range and accuracy of weapons

Ukraine has noisy New York Times-Report in Kherson currently have a head start in the range of their weapons, precision-guided missiles and artillery shells. This is a weapon class that is largely absent from Russia’s arsenal. With this, Ukrainian soldiers apparently succeed in taking out armored vehicles worth millions of US dollars. In some cases, even cheap, home-made drones are used for this, but also more advanced drones and other weapons from the West.

the New York Times sees the drone attack on ships in the home port of the Black Sea Fleet as proof of strengthened Ukrainian capabilities. For a long time, this region deep in the occupied territory of Crimea was considered an impregnable bastion, the report continues. However, Kyiv itself initially did not comment on the attacks or confirm the authorship. But there are further indications that Ukraine’s artillery capabilities are strengthening. While in Donetsk about ten Russian artillery shells hit one from the Ukrainian side in the summer, the number of shells in the Cherson region is now apparently even, according to the local commanders.

There is also a crucial difference in Cherson: the Ukrainian attacks have a greater range and are much more precise thanks to Western satellite-guided missiles and artillery. Ukrainian attacks with M777 howitzers hit some 30 kilometers behind the Russian lines. “We can reach them and they can’t reach us,” said the commander of an artillery battery on the Kherson front New York Times. The Russian side’s fire intensity has dropped threefold, the military added, adding: “It’s realistic to fight them.”

Ukraine wants to liberate Kherson by the end of November

But military experts also warn that Russia remains a strong military power. The army is large and was again reinforced by the partial mobilization – albeit with partly ineffective soldiers. The armed forces have cruise missiles and a myriad of artillery shells, albeit imprecise. In addition to the largest nuclear arsenal in the world, Russia probably also has “Kinzhal” hypersonic missiles.

In addition, Putin’s troops have apparently also been using the Iranian Shahed 136 drones since August, with Ukraine finding a good strategy against the weapon after a short start-up period. Kyiv itself apparently assumes that Cherson will be recaptured by the end of November. The head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service, Kyrylo Budanov, gave this time frame on Saturday.

On Sunday Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, appealed in an interview with the world on Sunday: “We are prepared to pay any price for the security of Europe. But help us with weapons!” He added that the recapture of further areas in southern and eastern Ukraine also depends to a large extent on further arms deliveries.