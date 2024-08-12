The Ukrainian army announced on Monday that it had taken control of 1,000 square kilometers of Russian territory in the Kursk border region, where its forces remain on the offensive nearly a week after they advanced there.

“We continue to carry out offensive operations in the Kursk region. At the moment, we control about 1,000 square kilometers of Russian territory,” Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ukrainian army, said during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This is Syrsky’s first comment on the Ukrainian army’s sudden incursion across the Russian border.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted video excerpts from Syrsky’s report on Telegram.

Zelensky said he had ordered the preparation of a “humanitarian plan” for the region.