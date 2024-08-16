Ukrainian military commander Oleksandr Syrsky said on Friday that the offensive in Russia’s Kursk region had made further progress.

“The attacking forces (in the Kursk region) continue to fight and in some areas have advanced by one to three kilometers,” Syrskyi told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video posted on social media.

Syrski said fighting was continuing along the front, adding that he hoped to take “many prisoners” during the ongoing fighting in the village of Mala Luknya, about 13 kilometres from the border.

Ukraine launched a counter-offensive across the border ten days ago and Kiev claims to have taken control of more than 80 villages.