The Ukrainian military said on Saturday it had attacked Russia’s Morozovsk military airport and a number of oil depots and fuel storage facilities in three Russian regions overnight.

The military said the attack on the airport targeted an ammunition depot where Russian forces kept guided aerial bombs and other equipment.

“We need this joint solution with our partners… a security solution,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram, commenting on the bombing of the military airport.

Zelensky has been calling on his Western allies to allow Kyiv to use their weapons in long-range attacks on Russia, as well as to attack military targets close to the border.

He said on Saturday that Russian forces had used more than 600 guided aerial bombs to attack Ukraine over the past week.

The Ukrainian military reported that attacks on oil depots and fuel and lubricant storage facilities in the Belgorod, Kursk and Rostov regions led to fires in at least two oil tanks.

Russian officials said tanks at a fuel storage depot in Kamensky in the Rostov region caught fire as a result of a drone attack.

The governor of the Belgorod region said that drones launched by Ukraine caused a fire at an oil storage depot in the region, adding that the fire was extinguished and that there were no casualties.

