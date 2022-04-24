(Reuters) – Russian forces tried to storm the Ukrainian-controlled Azovstal steelworks in the besieged city of Mariupol on Sunday, Ukrainian officials said, despite comments last week by Russian President Vladimir Putin that the complex did not need to be taken over. .

Ukraine’s armed forces command wrote on Facebook that the Russians were firing and carrying out “offensive operations” in the Azovstal area, as well as airstrikes on civilian infrastructure.

Serhiy Volyna, commander of Ukraine’s 36th Marines Brigade in Mariupol, said in an interview with an opposition lawmaker that was shown on YouTube on Sunday that Russia was hitting the compound with air and artillery shelling.

Konstantin Ivaschenko, the official who was designated as mayor of Mariupol by Russia but not recognized as such by Ukraine, denied that any clashes were taking place in the city in comments published by Russian news agency TASS on Sunday.

Reuters could not independently verify the Ukrainian or Russian allegations.

The Azovstal steel factory is the main remaining Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol, a city that has been under continuous bombing since the beginning of the Russian invasion on 24 February.

Earlier on Sunday, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych wrote on Facebook that “Russian troops are trying to wipe out the defenders of Azovstal and more than 1,000 civilians who are hiding in the factory.”

(By Natalia Zinets and Max Hunder)

