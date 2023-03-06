The Russian army attempted on Sunday a complete siege of Bakhmut, a city in eastern Ukraine that became the epicenter of the war, where Kiev troops were struggling to resist.

“I would like to pay a special tribute to the bravery, strength and resilience of the soldiers fighting in the Donbass (the region where Bakhmut is located),” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his daily speech. He called the battle for Donbass “painful and difficult” and thanked his soldiers, who “repulsed attacks, destroyed the occupier, weakened enemy positions and logistics, and protected our borders and cities.”

The Ukrainian general staff said it had repelled “more than 130 enemy attacks” in the past 24 hours at various locations along the front, including Liman, Bakhmut, Kupiansk and Avdiivka. “The enemy is still trying to encircle the city of Bakhmut,” he added, without elaborating.

Serhiy Cherevaty, spokesman for the Eastern Forces Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said towns north and west of Bakhmut had been attacked. Shortly before, he had stated that the situation in Bakhmut was “difficult” but “under control”.

The Donetsk Army of pro-Russian separatists today released a video in which alleged Wagner fighters claim they have captured the Stupky railway station in the northern suburb of Bakhmut. The battle for this city, which has lasted for months, has gained symbolic value for both sides.

On Saturday, the Institute for War Studies (ISW), an American think tank, noted that Russian forces had gained positions in Bakhmut that could allow soldiers to bypass some Ukrainian defenses.

– 13 killed in Zaporizhzhia –

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu carried out an inspection of a command post on Ukraine’s eastern front in the “Donetsk-South direction”, the Defense Ministry said on Saturday, without specifying the exact location or date of the visit. .

For ISW, Shoigu’s visit was “apparently intended to assess casualties near Vugledar and the possibility of continuing an offensive in that direction”.

According to images released on Saturday by the Russian army, the minister also attended a meeting with the high command in charge of the offensive in Ukraine, including the Chief of General Staff, Valeri Gerasimov.

In the last 24 hours, shootings were reported in residential areas, in which five people died on the Ukrainian side, according to the authorities.

The prosecutor’s office in Kharkiv, in northeastern Ukraine, announced the opening of a war crimes investigation into the death of a couple of civilians in a Russian attack that hit their vehicle on Sunday in the city of Budarky.

The toll of the attack against a residential building in Zaporizhzhia (southeast), on Wednesday night, rose to 13 dead, including a child.

Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky denounced the “hostage taking” of the Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe’s largest, and urged Western countries to sanction Russia’s nuclear industry.

In an interview with AFP, the mayor of the city of Energodar – where the nuclear power plant is located – said that the plant was closed and turned into a Russian “military base”.