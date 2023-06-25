Deputy Defense Minister Hana Malyar said via Telegram that Ukrainian forces launched an offensive near a group of villages surrounding Bakhmut, a city captured by Wagner Group forces last month after months of fighting.

“We have made progress in all of these areas,” Maliar wrote.

Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria, or Southern Front, said Ukrainian forces had liberated an area near Krasnohorivka in Donetsk. He added that the area had been under Russian control since it was captured by Moscow-backed separatist forces in 2014.

And the Ukrainian presidency considered on Saturday that the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, had humiliated Russian President Vladimir Putin with his aborted rebellion..

Said assistant to the Ukrainian president Mykhailo Podolak On Twitter, Prigozhin humiliated Putin/the state and showed that there is no longer a monopoly on violence“.