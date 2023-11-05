Home page politics

In the south of Ukraine, the Russian invasion troops near Kherson are apparently coming under pressure. The huge Dnipro River plays a crucial role.

Krynki – Vladimir Putin continues to send thousands of his compatriots to their deaths in the Ukraine war. After the Russian army around Avdiivka suffered devastating losses in its faltering offensive in the east of the battered country, the Ukrainian armed forces have apparently once again successfully bombed a Russian shipyard in the annexed Crimea.

Ukraine War: Ukrainian army establishes itself on the eastern bank of the Dnipro

But that’s not all: after months and several failed attempts, the Ukrainians have managed to establish themselves on the eastern bank of the Dnipro in the southern Kherson region. This is reported by Russian military bloggers and the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Accordingly, Ukrainian marines were able to set up positions in the delta of the huge river near Krynki and land supplies. In previous attempts, the Ukrainians were repelled with heavy losses around 30 kilometers to the southwest near the large Dachi bridge between the small towns of Antonivka and Oleshky.

The planned capture of the eastern bank of the Dnipro has considerable strategic importance in this region of Ukraine. The well-developed European route 97 (E97) leads from Oleschky to Armyansk at the northwestern tip of Crimea. And that over a comparatively manageable 100 kilometers. If the Ukrainians can attack or at least isolate Crimea by land, the pressure on Putin in Russia will grow enormously.

Russian army under pressure: Ukraine attacks Dnipro headquarters near Crimea

Many Western experts agree on this. “Crimea plays an important role in Russia’s current imperial consciousness,” said the Eastern Europe expert and historian Prof. Dr. Klaus Geswa in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA explained. Armyansk was fortified accordingly. “This includes an extensive defense zone of nine kilometers long, 3.5 kilometers north of the city of Armyansk, on the narrow land bridge that connects Crimea with the Kherson region,” said the British Ministry of Defense at the end of June, which regularly publishes assessments of the war.

Is the Russian army increasingly in trouble in the far south? There is evidence for this. “Now it looks as if the bridgeheads are growing,” explained Burkard Meißner, reserve colonel and expert German Institute for Defense and Strategic Studies (GIDS) the news portal t online. The American one ISW also wrote in an analysis that “battlefield reports” indicate that Kiev’s troops are holding their positions on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the Dnipro. And probably not just that.

Ukraine War: Eastern bank of the Dnipro and Crimea in focus

Loud ISW the opposition Russian news site reported Astrathat on Thursday (November 2) four Ukrainian rockets hit the “Aura” recreation center near Strilkove, which serves as the headquarters of the Russian Dnipro units. At least two Russian military personnel were killed and three others were injured, which cannot be independently verified.

Striking: Administratively, the village of Strilkove belongs to the Kherson region, but at the northeastern end of the peninsula it borders directly on Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014 in violation of international law. While the Ukrainians prepare for renewed Russian attacks against critical infrastructure before winter, including with another Iris-T air defense system from Germany, the eastern bank of the Dnipro and Crimea remain their offensive focus. (pm)