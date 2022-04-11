Ukrainian army is preparing the last final battle, what is it about?

The Ukrainian army said on Monday that it is preparing for the “final battle” in the devastated port city of Mariupol, in the southeast of the country, besieged by Russian troops for more than 40 days.

“Today is probably going to be the final battle as our ammunition runs out (…) This means death for some of us and captivity for others”the 36th Marine Brigade wrote on Facebook, which is part of the armed forces of Ukraine.

“We are disappearing little by little,” he said. “We don’t know what will happen, but we ask you to remember [de nosotros] with a kind word,” the brigade asked “the Ukrainians.” According to this unit, “for more than a month we have been fighting without ammunition, without food, without water”, doing “the possible and the impossible”.



Approximately “half” of the brigade is wounded, according to the statement. During more than 40 days of intense fighting, “the enemy has pushed us back little by little (…), has surrounded us and now tries to destroy us,” explained the brigade on Monday, lamenting the lack of help “from the command of the army and from the Ukrainian president” Volodimir Zelensky

