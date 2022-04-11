Tuesday, April 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ukrainian army is preparing the last final battle, what is it about?

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 11, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Attack on train station in Ukraine

Missiles against the Kramatorsk station.

Missiles against the Kramatorsk station.

It is already about 40 days of combat between the Ukrainians and Russians.

The Ukrainian army said on Monday that it is preparing for the “final battle” in the devastated port city of Mariupol, in the southeast of the country, besieged by Russian troops for more than 40 days.

See also  Analysis: what Rueda's first year in the National Team has left

“Today is probably going to be the final battle as our ammunition runs out (…) This means death for some of us and captivity for others”the 36th Marine Brigade wrote on Facebook, which is part of the armed forces of Ukraine.

You can read: UN confirms 1,842 civilian deaths during the war in Ukraine

“We are disappearing little by little,” he said. “We don’t know what will happen, but we ask you to remember [de nosotros] with a kind word,” the brigade asked “the Ukrainians.” According to this unit, “for more than a month we have been fighting without ammunition, without food, without water”, doing “the possible and the impossible”.

Approximately “half” of the brigade is wounded, according to the statement. During more than 40 days of intense fighting, “the enemy has pushed us back little by little (…), has surrounded us and now tries to destroy us,” explained the brigade on Monday, lamenting the lack of help “from the command of the army and from the Ukrainian president” Volodimir Zelensky

You can also read:

France: Why does Macron accuse Marine Le Pen of being an ally of Putin? Ukraine: Doctors Without Borders volunteer tells how the war is experienced

See also  Anonymous claims that it hacked the Central Bank of Russia and that it will publish files

AFP

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Ukrainian #army #preparing #final #battle

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

F1 | Imola: 94 thousand tickets have already been sold, but there are still more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.