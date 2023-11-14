The Ukrainian Army managed to establish a consolidated presence on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, in the southern province of Kherson, completely controlled by Russia until a few weeks ago.

The information was confirmed by the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, in a speech given this Monday (13) at the Hudson Institute, in Washington, and reproduced this Tuesday (14) on the Ukrainian presidency website.

“Against all odds, Ukraine has established an outpost on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro,” Yermak said, in the first explicit confirmation by a high-ranking official of the military presence of the Ukrainian Armed Forces there.

“Step by step, we are demilitarizing Crimea,” added the head of the presidential office, due to the proximity of the east bank of Dnipro and the entrance to the Crimean peninsula, occupied by Russia since 2014.

Yermak – who is considered the right-hand man of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – also stated that Ukraine’s counteroffensive is in full development and that “Zelensky has a clear plan” to achieve a victory over Russia that will allow the liberation of the entire territory of Ukraine.

Russian military bloggers and independent observers of the conflict, such as the American Institute for the Study of War, have been writing for weeks about the presence of the Ukrainian Army on the eastern bank of the Dnipro.

Several Kiev spokesmen, including Zelensky, indirectly confirmed the Ukrainian presence on the east bank of the Dnipro, in Kherson, where Russia retreated a year ago due to the momentum of the first Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Ukraine is confident that having crossed the natural barrier represented by the river will allow it to reactivate its military actions in the region. So far, operations have focused on breaking Russian defenses in Bakhmut (east) and Zaporizhzhya (southeast), where the Ukrainian Army has not made significant progress. (With EFE agency)