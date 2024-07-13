The Ukrainian news agency “UNIAN” reported, citing informed sources on Saturday, that the Ukrainian army claimed responsibility for a new strike on an oil depot in Russia, in the “Tsimlyansk” district of the “Rostov-on-Don” region.

Drones set fire to the warehouse, burning about 12,500 cubic meters of oil.

There has been no confirmation or denial of the incident from Russia so far.

“The drones of the Ukrainian Security Service continue their precision attacks against the Russian energy complex,” the UNIAN agency quoted a representative of an intelligence service, who spoke on condition of anonymity, as saying.

Earlier Saturday, a drone caused a fire at an oil depot in the Rostov region of southern Russia, hundreds of kilometers from the front line.

“After the drone attack, a fire broke out at an oil refinery in the Tsimlyanskoye region,” Rostov Governor Vasily Golubev said on his Telegram account, adding that “according to preliminary data, there were no deaths or injuries.”