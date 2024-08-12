The Ukrainian forces now control 1,000 square kilometers of Russian Federation territory as part of the incursion into the Kursk Oblast border, announced on Monday the Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Sirski.

Sirski made the statement in a video posted on Telegram by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which the two men referred explicitly for the first time to the offensive operation launched last week.

Ukraine launched a surprise large-scale operation in the border region on Tuesday, two and a half years after the start of the Russian offensive in the former Soviet republic, following months of retreat in the face of Moscow’s forces on the eastern front.

This is the largest attack by a foreign army on Russian territory since World War II.

“Thousands” of Ukrainian soldiers are taking part in the operation, a senior Ukrainian security official said on Sunday, with the aim of “stretching the enemy’s positions, inflicting maximum losses (and) destabilizing the situation in Russia.”

In a message on Telegram, Zelensky reported on Monday on a meeting of the war cabinet in which “defensive actions at the front and operations in the Kursk region” were discussed.

“Among other things, the Minister of Internal Affairs, other government officials and the Security Service of Ukraine were instructed to prepare a humanitarian plan for the territory of the operation,” he wrote.

In an attached video, he can be seen handing the floor to Sirski, who is taking part in the meeting via video conference.

“Mr. President of Ukraine, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, I am continuing the offensive operation on the territory of the Kursk region. At the moment we have under control about 1,000 square kilometers of the territory of the Russian Federation,” the colonel general said.

“The forces are carrying out their assigned tasks, fighting continues practically along the entire front line, the situation is under control,” he added later in another clip in which he appears to be referring to the military situation as a whole.

The Ukrainian army has so far maintained almost complete secrecy – apart from a few vague allusions – about the surprise operation launched last week in the southern Russian oblast.

But the acting governor of Kursk, Alexei Smirnov, said on Monday that Ukrainian troops control 28 towns with a total of 2,000 people living there, while some 120,000 civilians were evacuated from areas near the front.

The governor said that kyiv’s forces have penetrated to a depth of 12 kilometers in a 40-kilometer-wide strip, while Ukrainian analysts speak of a depth of between 30 and 35 kilometers.

President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered the Russian army to “drive out” Ukrainian troops from the Kursk region. “The main task of the Ministry of Defence is, obviously, to drive the enemy out of our territories,” Putin said on Monday in a televised meeting.

The Ukrainian army is trying to “sow discord in our society, intimidate people, destroy the unity and cohesion of Russian society,” Putin said, accusing Kiev of “doing the bidding” of Western powers.

Russian authorities on Monday ordered further evacuations of civilians in the Kursk and Belgorod regions, which also border Ukraine.

“To date, 121,000 people have left or been evacuated” from Kursk, Smirnov said.

The authorities in Belgorod have also announced the evacuation of one district in view of the “alarming” situation, even though the fighting has not reached the region.