The Ukrainian military said on Saturday it had sunk a Russian submarine and damaged an S-400 anti-aircraft missile system in Crimea.

The army added that the attack caused significant damage to four launchers of the Triumph air defense system on Friday.

He stated that Ukrainian forces targeted the Russian submarine (Rostov-on-Don) and sank it in the port of Sevastopol in the Crimean Peninsula.

The Ukrainian military said earlier on Saturday that it had attacked Russia’s Morozovsk military airport and a number of oil depots and fuel storage facilities in three Russian regions overnight.

The military said the attack on the airport targeted an ammunition depot where Russian forces kept guided aerial bombs and other equipment.