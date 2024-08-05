JCCC DPR: Ukrainian Armed Forces used NATO shells during shelling of Gorlovka

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) used 155-millimeter shells during the shelling of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), reports RIA News.

The shelling took place in the Nikitovsky district of the city. The Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) told the agency that, judging by the characteristic fragments and shrapnel found at the site of the attack, Ukrainian servicemen used NATO shells.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a tram in Gorlovka using an unmanned aerial vehicle. In addition, tram traffic to the V. I. Lenin Shakhty settlement and the Kvartal 245 microdistrict has been stopped.