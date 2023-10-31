The Ukrainian Armed Forces have been shelling the Bryansk and Belgorod regions from tanks for the second day

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are shelling Russian border regions from tanks for the second day in a row – first the Belgorod and then the Bryansk regions came under attack.

The Belgorod region was attacked from a T-64 tank

The Ukrainian military opened fire in the Belgorod region on Monday, October 30, from a Soviet T-64 tank. The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired from the direction of the Kharkov region and fired four 125 mm caliber shells at the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka.

No one was hurt and no damage was avoided. The authorities of the Russian region bordering Ukraine did not comment on the tank attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Photo: Oleksandr Ratushniak / Reuters

The next day, tanks attacked three villages in the Bryansk region

On the morning of Tuesday, October 31, the settlement of Sluchevsk, a kilometer from the border with Ukraine, came under tank fire. Two shots of 125-mm shells were recorded there, but destruction was avoided. There is no information provided about which specific tank attacked the village in the Bryansk region.

Then two more villages in the Starodubsky district of the Bryansk region – Lomakovka and Kurkovichi – came under tank attack. Two shots of 125-mm shells were recorded in the populated area; no one was injured. Previously, populated areas of the Starodub district were shelled with mortars – after tank shelling began, some local residents decided to leave their homes.

Photo: Oleksandr Ratushniak / Reuters

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have repeatedly tried to attack Russian regions from a tank

The first reports that Ukraine began to attack Russian regions with tanks appeared in May. In particular, it was reported that there was an attack on the Belgorod region – the authorities later denied this information.

In the summer, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, confirmed data on tank attacks on the region. Subsequently, this was reported in the Bryansk region – the Pogar border checkpoint came under attack in the region. A state of emergency was also introduced in the Pogarsky district due to tank shelling.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also attacked the Kursk region with tanks, where the Krupets automobile checkpoint came under attack. It is known that Ukraine is shelling populated areas in border regions from Soviet T-72, T-64 and T-80 tanks.

In October 2022, President Vladimir Putin introduced a medium level of response in eight regions of Russia, including those that had already been shelled by tanks. This, among other things, involves strengthening public order and an increased level of security at energy facilities.