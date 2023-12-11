Ukrainian Armed Forces tanks attacked populated areas in the Belgorod and Bryansk regions

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked two border regions of Russia with tanks at once – Bryansk and Belgorod regions.

Tank shelling of the regions took place on Sunday, December 10. The Shebekinsky urban district of the Belgorod region and the Klimovsky district of the Bryansk region came under attack.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired 12 tank shells at the border areas. Nine tank arrivals were recorded near Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Belgorod region – shells fell 600 meters from the village. In turn, in the Bryansk region, one 125-mm shell fell near the village of Khoromnoye, and two more near the village of Krasnoye.

Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

No one was injured during the tank attacks, and no destruction was recorded. The governors of the Belgorod and Bryansk regions and the Ministry of Defense did not comment on information about tank attacks at the time of writing.

Ukraine has repeatedly tried to attack Russian regions from a tank

For the first time, information about tank attacks on Russian regions was confirmed in the summer of 2023. In July, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported shelling from a tank on the outskirts of the village of Stary, Volokonovsky district.

In the fall of 2023, an attack from a tank was also reported in the Bryansk region – the Pogar border checkpoint came under attack in the region. A state of emergency also had to be declared in part of the region due to tank shelling.

Related materials:

At the same time, the Kursk region was also subjected to tank attack. The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired at the village of Kozino from a tank, mortars and Grad simultaneously.

In October, Russian regions were attacked by tanks for two days in a row. First, the Ukrainian military opened fire on the Belgorod region from a Soviet T-64 tank. The next day, the settlements of Sluchevsk, Lomakovka and Kurkovichi came under tank fire. Some residents of the Starodub district had to leave their homes due to tank attacks.

Ukraine shells populated areas in border regions with Soviet T-72, T-64 and T-80 tanks.