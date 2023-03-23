Analyst Sutton: APU could use a new naval drone in an attack on ships in Sevastopol

Photos of a new maritime drone developed in Ukraine have circulated online. It is possible that just such a device was used in a recent attack on warships in the Sevastopol Bay. about this in his blog writes British independent analyst HI Sutton (Sutton), specializing in submarines and other underwater systems.

Judging by the available images, several conclusions can be drawn about the device, the expert believes. According to him, the updated look of the drone is slightly smaller than the previous ones, and also features a sleeker shape and sleeker design. At the same time, nothing indicates the presence of a video camera or means of communication in it, but this does not mean that they are not there – the specialist suspects that all systems can be hidden for security purposes.

Sutton notes that the Ukrainian virtual bank Monobank was involved in the development of the device. Its co-founder Volodymyr Yatsenko last summer announced plans to assemble a team of engineers and programmers to create unmanned devices and help the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU).

The author of the publication emphasizes that he does not have official data confirming that it was the new version of the drone that was associated with the recent incident in Crimea.

Ukraine tried to attack Sevastopol with drones early on Wednesday morning, March 22. This information was confirmed by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. All three devices were eliminated. Warships were not damaged, several buildings were damaged by the explosions of the destroyed drones.