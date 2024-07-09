Explosions occurred in Belgorod amid missile threat, local resident died

On the night of July 9, a series of explosions occurred in Belgorod against the backdrop of a missile threat signal.

As RIA Novosti noted, a large number of ambulances were observed in residential areas of the city, and rescue workers were present. At some point, local residents were called to take shelter, then another explosion was heard.

As a result of the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), one person was killed, the region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.

Sadly, one person died from his injuries. My sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. This is an irreparable loss… Vyacheslav Gladkov Governor of the Belgorod region

Before this, the region was warned of a drone attack threat. The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations called on the population to remain vigilant. Later, the head of the Belgorod Region warned of a missile threat and called on the population to take shelter.

Air defense systems shot down several air targets approaching Belgorod

Air defense systems shot down several air targets as they approached Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.

Preliminary, two civilians were injured. One man with a mine-explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the hand was taken to City Hospital No. 2 in Belgorod. The second victim received medical assistance on the spot. Vyacheslav Gladkov Governor of the Belgorod region

In Belgorod, windows were broken in three private houses and 12 apartments, two cars were damaged by shrapnel, three business entities and two social facilities were also damaged, the head of the region said. In the Belgorod region, after repelling an attack by air defense systems in the village of Maysky, the roof of a private house was broken, a car was damaged.

The Russian Defense Ministry previously reported that at around 11:10 p.m. a drone was shot down over the territory of the Belgorod Region.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces repeatedly struck the Belgorod region the day before

On the afternoon of July 8, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked a commercial facility in the village of Nikolskoye in the Belgorod Region. Three people were killed by a direct hit from a shell, and they received injuries incompatible with life.

In the afternoon, in the village of Gruzskoye in the Borisovsky district, a drone attacked a moving passenger car, a man and a woman were injured, they were taken to the hospital in a moderate condition, Gladkov said.

A kamikaze drone attacked a combine harvester near the village of Chapaevsky in the Graivoronsky urban district, causing a fire. A tractor that came to help was also attacked by a drone. The driver of the tractor was injured – a man with a concussion, traumatic brain injury and shrapnel wounds to his arms and legs was taken to hospital Vyacheslav Gladkov Governor of the Belgorod region

In the village of Bezymeno, a drone damaged a passenger car; in Golovchino, a drone hit a retail facility, damaging the building’s facade and cars parked nearby.

The village of Stary Khutor in the Valuysky urban district was hit by a multiple launch rocket system.

The village of Dronovka in the Graivoronsky urban district came under artillery fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Preliminary, there were no casualties.

In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the border town of Shebekino for the fourth time in a day. According to preliminary data, there are no civilian casualties. There is damage to the power line, the governor said.