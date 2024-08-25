Guardian: Ukrainian Armed Forces want to demonstratively strike the center of Russia with Storm Shadow missiles

Ukraine wants to get permission from the West to use Storm Shadow missiles to destroy targets deep in Russia. This is about reports The Guardian, citing senior officials in Kyiv, suggests that such actions by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) will force Moscow to sit down at the negotiating table.

Ukraine says the use of Storm Shadow by the Ukrainian Armed Forces will show the vulnerability of Russian facilities

The publication’s sources suggested that the use of Anglo-French weapons for a “demonstration attack” would show the Kremlin that military facilities near the Russian capital are vulnerable to direct strikes.

The senior official believes that Russia will consider negotiations only if it understands that Ukraine can threaten Moscow and St. Petersburg. However, such a strategy still does not find support in the United States and is risky.

Photo: Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

Former British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace also said that Ukraine should be allowed to fire long-range Storm Shadow missiles at Russian territory. At the same time, a representative of the US President Joe Biden’s administration noted that there was no official request from London.

Zelensky announced the use of new weapons against Russia

During his speech on Independence Day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had used a new weapon for the first time – the Palyanitsya drone missile.

The president thanked the developers, manufacturers and the fighters of the Armed Forces, but did not specify where the drone missile hit. “We know that it will be difficult for Russia to say what exactly flew in, and difficult to counteract,” Zelensky said.

According to him, this drone missile is much faster and more powerful than long-range drones. “These are all the details about which I am ready for an open conversation,” he said, adding that Ukraine will continue to produce powerful missiles.