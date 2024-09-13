ITV: Starmer and Biden won’t approve deep strikes into Russia at White House meeting

Kyiv will be denied the use of Western weapons to strike deep into Russia at a meeting between British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US leader Joe Biden in the White House on Friday, September 13. This statement was published by the ITV channel, citing the British Prime Minister.

Ukraine will not be given permission to use Western missiles to strike air and missile bases in Russia during White House meeting with President Biden Keir StarmerPrime Minister of Great Britain

Starmer indicated that he and the US president would only focus on strategic issues, while the decision to expand the use of Storm Shadow missiles was “tactical”. The final decision on this issue would be announced to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later.

Photo: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Starmer stressed he was not intimidated by Putin’s warnings

On the eve, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that if Kyiv is allowed to strike the West’s weapons at Russian territory, the North Atlantic Alliance will become a direct participant in the conflict. He stressed that the West’s possible decision would change “the entire nature of the conflict.”

Starmer, in turn, indicatedthat the Russian leader’s warning does not frighten him. “Ukraine has the right to self-defense,” he said. At the same time, Britain, according to him, “does not seek any conflict with Russia.”

Kyiv wanted to be allowed to use British and French missiles, but not US-made ones

According to The Times, Biden may allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) to fire British Storm Shadow missiles and their French counterpart, Scalp missiles, deep into Russia. “This decision will be made on the basis that Britain and France support such a move,” the article says.

Photo: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

At the same time, as journalists pointed out, Washington will not allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to use ATACMS ballistic missiles of its own production. According to them, the US authorities “hope to prevent further escalation of the conflict.”

The effectiveness of Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes deep into Russia has been called into question

According to unnamed US officials, allowing the use of Western long-range weapons by the Ukrainian Armed Forces would be a short-term “symptomatic treatment” for Kyiv’s deep problems on the front lines. Such measures will not solve the problems of the Ukrainian army.

Former US Army officer Daniel Davis warned that Western countries were taking big risks in trying to approve Zelensky’s request. The situation also worried US entrepreneur Elon Musk. “I have a bad feeling about this,” he said of Putin’s response to possible approval of strikes deep into Russia.

The Ukrainian President has repeatedly asked Western partners to allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to fire precision missiles deep into Russian territory. He justified his requests by military necessity. Despite numerous requests, the United States has limited Kyiv in this possibility. However, on September 10, the State Department announced a discussion of the possible lifting of restrictions, which has become a subject of discussion throughout the world.